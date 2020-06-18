2020 Halliday Australian Cabernet Challenge collaboration

The fifth Halliday Australian Cabernet Challenge is set to take place in September 2020.

Thanks to recent restrictions the Cabernet Challenge broadens its footprint and leverages the judging talent across three States with collaboration between Margaret River Wine Association, Coonawarra Vignerons and Yarra Valley Wine Growers Association.

The competition will be judged simultaneously on 7th and 8th September with the trophy presentation streamed online from: Coonawarra, Margaret River and the Yarra Valley.

James Halliday enthusiastically supports the change saying, “As Australian Cabernet styles continue to evolve and increasingly reflect their sense of place, it is appropriate that the Cabernet Challenge be simultaneously judged in three regions across the country”.

“I look forward to being part of this ‘COVID-busting’ innovation.”

Cabernet Sauvignon is the worlds’ most widely planted vine, Australia’s third most planted variety and is one of Australian wine’s greatest success stories.

Entries will open 1 July via www.australiancabernetchallenge.com.au.

