Entries now open for 2023 James Halliday Australian Chardonnay & Cabernet Challenge

Photo Tom Pearsall

Australian wine producers are invited to submit their wines to find Australia’s best Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon; the world’s two most popular varieties.

The James Halliday Australian Chardonnay & Cabernet Challenge is a celebration of Australia’s outstanding regional diversity and is judged in alternate years between two of Australia’s most iconic wine regions.

In 2023, the judging will take place in the Yarra Valley from 22 – 23 August at Hubert Estate. This year’s judges include a great selection of Australian wine talent from across the country:

Adam Wadewitz, Chair of Judges SA

Adrian Sparks NSW

Gabrielle Poy VIC

Erin Larkin WA

Glenn Goodall WA

Michael Downer SA

Natalie Cleghorn VIC

Russell Cody NSW

Sarah Crowe VIC

Alister Timms VIC

“Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon are two of the most significant varieties for the Australian wine industry, and last year’s Australian Wine challenge provided a unique snapshot of these two great varieties,” challenge ambassador James Halliday said.

“It will be fascinating to see what evolution has occurred over another challenging year.”

The Challenge is a collaboration between the Margaret River Wine Association and Wine Yarra Valley, The highest pointed Chardonnay and the highest pointed Cabernet Sauvignon will be awarded James Halliday Challenge Trophies.

A Best of Region Trophy will be awarded to the single most highly pointed wine from each region (scoring 95 points or above).

Entries are open until 7th July 2023 via ShowRunner

The JHACCC Schedule outlines all entry information and criteria.

