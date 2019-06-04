2019 Wine Communicator Awards open for entries

Entries are now open for Wine Communicators of Australia’s annual Wine Communicator Awards, which recognise outstanding contribution to, and excellence in, wine communication in all its forms.

This year the panel of judges includes Robyn Haworth, general manager of Winetitles Media, renowned wine journalist, Huon Hooke, and Master of Wine, Philip Reedman.

Awards will be offered across 10 categories this year, including a new award category; Best Wine Student – partnered by The University of Adelaide.

WCA executive officer Lynda Schenk said, “WCA is thrilled to be able to recognise excellence in wine studies as part of the 2019 Awards program.

This is a wonderful opportunity for the next generation of wine professionals to share their wine research study and be formally recognised for their high achievement.“

Schenk further commented, “the Wine Communicator Awards provides an opportunity for individuals or teams to showcase their outstanding contribution to the wine industry through their communications efforts. It’s excellence in wine communications that supports the continued strong brand equity for the Australian Wine Industry.

Entries are sought across the following categories.

• Best Wine Public Relations Campaign (individual or team) – award partner, Handpicked Wines

• Best Published Feature Articles or Wine Columns – award partner, Treasury Wine Estates

• Best Digital Wine Communicator – award partner, Liquid Ideas

• Best Wine Website or Wine App – award partner, Purple Giraffe

• Best Wine Student – award partner, The University of Adelaide

• Best Wine Educator – award partner, The University of Adelaide

• Best Wine Book (Trade, Technical or Consumer) – award partner, Calabria Family Wines

• Best Wine Publication (Trade or Technical) – award partner, Pernod Ricard Winemakers

• Best Wine Publication (Consumer) – award partner, Pernod Ricard Winemakers

• Best New Wine Writer – award partner, Gourmet Traveller WINE

Entries close on Friday 6 September 2019. Finalists will be announced on Monday 14 October, and winners will awarded at a special presentation night at Handpicked Cellar Door, Sydney on Wednesday 13 November 2019.

Information and entry criteria can be found here.