2016 Grange leads the 2020 Penfolds Collection release

Led by the 66th consecutive release of Grange, the 2020 Collection is a testament to the enduring House Style and winemaking philosophy passed down through generations of Penfolds winemakers.

The wines of the 2020 Collection stand proudly in a release that offers multi-region and multi-vineyard blends, single-region wines and a single-vineyard wine.

In its entirety, this new release displays red wines of distinctive refinement and cellaring potential, and white wines which deliver on complexity and flavour.

Sophisticated and sculptured, the 2016 Grange was a crowd favourite during the recent Penfolds Rewards of Patience Edition VIII tasting, “Not playing to flagship favourites, but the 2016 Grange may politely nudge the classic 2004 and 2010. It would be brazen to rank any further back into the last millennium,” said Penfolds chief winemaker Peter Gago.

Adding to this year’s release, Penfolds will launch a new wine blended from four vintages of Grange, aptly named Penfolds g4. The blend energetically entwines Grange DNA from the exceptional 2002, 2004, 2008 and 2016 vintages to create a completely unique expression of Penfolds flagship. “These four Grange vintages are amongst our favourites of the last two decades. All so different – in every sense, not just climatically,” said Gago. The synergistic blending of these vintages worked perfectly from a quality, structural and style perspective.” Only 2,500 bottles were filled, RRP $3,500AUD each (750ml). While Grange leads the charge, the charm and character of the core 2018 Bins rival any Penfolds Bin released over the last half-century.

The 2020 Penfolds Collection includes:

2016 Grange

2018 Yattarna

2018 Bin 707 Cabernet Sauvignon

2018 RWT Bin 798 Barossa Valley Shiraz

2018 Bin 169 Coonawarra Cabernet Sauvignon

2018 Magill Estate Shiraz 2017 St Henri Shiraz

2019 Reserve Bin A Adelaide Hills Chardonnay 2018 Bin 389 Cabernet Shiraz 2018 Bin 407 Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 Bin 150 Marananga Shiraz

2018 Bin 28 Shiraz 2018 Bin 128 Coonawarra Shiraz

2018 Bin 138 Barossa Valley Shiraz Grenache Mataro

2019 Bin 23 Pinot Noir

2019 Bin 311 Chardonnay

2020 Bin 51 Eden Valley Riesling

