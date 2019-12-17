19 Crimes: ‘We Didn’t Want to Leave Europe Either’

In the wake of UK General Election vote and Brexit debate, 19 Crimes joined the Brexit conversation as part of the UK general election with two ads published next to some of the world’s top Brexit stories in various mastheads across UK & Australia.

The UK campaign headline ‘You Got a Vote, We Got a Boat’, contrasts the UK election and subsequent plans for Brexit against Australia’s convict past.

The press advert ran as the votes were tallied in the UK’s Metro, Evening Standard, Guardian and Times.

The local Australian version, ‘We Didn’t Want to Leave Europe Either’, leveraged Australia’s history of convict transportation from Europe in the 1800s.

Simon Langley, national chief creative officer at Wunderman Thompson said, “19 Crimes talks to a millennial audience; one that is actively engaged in current global issues”.

“As a brand that isn’t afraid to say it how it is, it felt right for 19 Crimes to comment, in its typically roguish tone, on this significant global moment.”

Angus Lilley, chief marketing officer at Treasury Wine Estates added, “With the UK election determining the way forward for Brexit, it was an opportune time for 19 Crimes to be a part of this conversation given the very essence of the brand, and our drive to live with conviction”.