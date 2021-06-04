19 Crimes poppin’ like it’s hot in Australia

Infamous hip hop icon Snoop Dogg has launched his own ‘Cali Red’ wine in partnership with Treasury Wine Estates brand 19 Crimes, which has just landed on Australian shores.

The 19 Crimes Snoop Cali Red has launched in Australia with an innovative campaign in collaboration with the artist in Sydney and Melbourne using motion-activated street posters with company Revolution360.

The campaign was created by Cashmere Agency in the US with regional roll out of the campaign lead by Mindshare and Wunderman Thompson. Revolution360 Street Poster sites formed part of the out-of-home mix to reach the brand’s target market using a cost-effective, highly-visible urban platform with a twist.

“I’m such a fan of this wine and I’m excited to bring ‘Snoop Cali Red’ to my Australian peeps and share the experience with my fans. 19 Crimes is one of the most successful brands in the market, so I’m more than eager to bring this collaboration to the world,” said Snoop Dogg.

“This has been an incredibly innovative campaign to work on. At Revolution360, we are always looking for ways to disrupt and create impact in the out-of-home space, and this campaign ticks all those boxes. The team have done a great job so I’m really excited to see (and hear!) this one on the Street Poster network,” said Revolution360 VIC head of sales, Josh Fitzgerald.

The creative approach sought to tap into Snoop Dogg’s image as a culture creator, innovator and leader in pop culture to drive engagement and impact, adding another sensory aspect to traditional out-of-home.

“19 Crimes Snoop Cali Red needed to be disruptive and different from what we’ve done before. We wanted to do something that would capture the audience’s attention in a quirky and memorable way. Revolution360 have successfully helped us bring this concept to life,” said ANZ marketing and category director Ben Culligan.

19 Crimes was recently announced as #4 in Drinks International’s ‘The World’s Most Admired Wine Brands 2020’ and, for the 5th consecutive year, 19 Crimes was also awarded Shanken’s Impact Hot Brand.

