19 Crimes named Presenting Partner for Snoop Dogg’s 2022 Australian tour

19 Crimes has been named as the Presenting Partner for hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg’s 2022 Australian Tour.

Snoop Dogg recently partnered with Treasury Wine Estates brand 19 Crimes for the Snoop Cali Red wine, which has been successful in the Australian market.

Independent Shopper data from August this year shows that one third of all Cali Red sales are from consumers new to the wine category.

Angus Lilley, Treasury Wine Estates chief marketing officer shared the company’s excitement of the announcement.

“We couldn’t be more excited for 19 Crimes to be named Presenting Partner for Snoop Dogg’s ‘I Wanna Thank Me’ 2022 Australian Tour,” Lilley said.

“Snoop is a culture creator, innovator and a leader in pop culture.

The launch of the 19 Crimes Snoop Cali Red wine has taken the wine world by storm and Australian’s have truly embraced it, with the total brand sales up more than 20% compared to a year ago.

“We look forward to partnering with MJR Presents to bring Snoop Dogg himself Down Under.”

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!