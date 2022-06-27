Tony Battaglene to leave AGW

Departing AGW executive officer Tony Battaglene. Image AGW

The Board of Australian Grape & Wine has announced that CEO Tony Battaglene will be leaving Australian Grape & Wine in late 2022.

The Board thanked Tony for his outstanding leadership of Australian Grape & Wine and for his service to the industry over more than 20 years at the industry body.

“His dedication to his roles at Australian Grape & Wine, and previously at the Winemakers’ Federation of Australia, has been extraordinary. The reform agenda he has spearheaded and the collaborative approach he has championed has improved the Australian wine industry immeasurably,” John Hart, Chair of Australian Grape & Wine said.

“We thank Tony for his service and wish him well for his future endeavours. We look forward to celebrating his achievements as he transitions out of the organisation over the next six months,”

Tony Battaglene said that representing the sector on behalf of Australian Grape & Wine had been a privilege.

“I am looking forward to the next stage in my career and know the organisation will continue to deliver strong advocacy on behalf of the sector,” he said.

Australian Grape & Wine will undertake an international search for the next CEO to take the organisation to the next level.

At its Board meeting this week, Australian Grape & Wine committed to bolstering the advocacy role that the organisation plays.

As the prescribed representative organisation for the Australian wine industry, Australian Grape & Wine will allocate additional resources to advocacy and communications to position the industry for the best possible future.

“Australian Grape & Wine also resolved to continue its approach to broaden its engagement and policy development process to be more inclusive across the length and breadth of the industry,” Hart said.

“This will ensure that irrespective of what region, what size or whether you are a grower or winemaker you will have a strong voice within our organisation.”

