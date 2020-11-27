Z Wine tops the 2020 Great Australian Shiraz Challenge

Z Wine from the Barossa Valley has won the 2020 Saint Martin Oak Great Australian Shiraz Challenge best Shiraz of Show Trophy with its 2018 Julius Shiraz and, in the 26th edition of the prestigious event, has also won the Orora Glass Trophy for the best South Australian entry.

One of Australia’s most prestigious and valuable wine awards, this year’s event attracted over 430 entries from 70 regions which ensured the judging panels, headed by Gary Baldwin, were provided with a diverse range of high quality Shiraz.

For 2020, the Trophy winners were announced online on Friday the 27th of November through a number of social media sites and the Challenge web platform.

The 26th Great Australian Shiraz Challenge edition received 435 entries, the oldest vintage entered was 2012, the youngest, 2020.

A total of 300 medals were awarded including seven trophy’s, 32 gold, 60 silver and 208 bronze medals; further highlighting the extremely high overall quality of entries with nearly 70% receiving an award.

The 2020 judging panel consisted of Gary Baldwin (chair), Jeni Port, Jen Pfeiffer, Brendan Freeman, Simon Osicka and Cate Looney.

Entry criteria requires that all wines entered must be commercially available, labelled and on sale in at least one retail, cellar door or mail order “outlet”.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!