Young Gun: Nick Odell linking producer to consumer

This month’s Young Gun is wine buyer Nick Odell, who works at one of Western Australia’s local institution, The Re Store, in Leederville. The store has been family owned and operated for 90 years, serving many generations of the same families. Journalist Samuel Squire caught up with Nick to see what the store is all about and how he makes an impact with wine in his local community.

On the flip side of wine production, wine buyers source vino from all walks of the wine scene into retailers, independent or otherwise, and help sell to consumers through personal interactions.

Wine buyers are a go-to link between the producer and the consumer, especially at independent stores. In Perth’s Leederville, wine buyer Nick Odell, a Kiwi drummer and wine enthusiast, is responsible for keeping tabs on what’s hot in Australian wine at WA institution, The Re Store.

Living with a cohort of bohemian, ragtag musos, it wasn’t long before Nick started to enjoy Australia’s wine culture.

Nick became involved with wine because he knew nothing about it, and inquisitively wanted to learn.

“I first got involved with wine simply because I didn’t know anything about wine and I wanted to learn more,” he said, “but I had no real aspirations to work in the trade, I was working in tourism at the time”.

“I had moved into a house not far from the shop and was walking past one day; it was a real party house. There were musicians and degenerates everywhere. It was a really great time.

“We drank anything, but I did start to really take a liking to wine around this time.

“I didn’t have a clue what The Re Store was – I thought it sold furniture. I walked in and came back out with a bottle of wine and a new job!”

The job advertised at The Re Store was for a storeman, which Nick had experience doing in the past.