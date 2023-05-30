ADVERTISEMENT

An interview with Nick Dry

Nick Dry has spent more than 20 years working with grapevine rootstocks and has extensive knowledge of variety, clone and rootstock performance. He also has an indepth understanding of grapevine trunk diseases, grapevine viruses, germplasm management and nursery practices. Nick is currently engaged by Wine Australia as the coordinator of the National Grapevine Collection and was named Viticulturist of the Year in last year’s Awards for Excellence, presented by the Australian Society of Viticulture & Oenology (ASVO). The day after his win, Winetitles Media’s Sonya Logan was invited by the ASVO to interview Nick, who was also named Viticulturist of the Year by Gourmet Traveller WINE magazine in 2019. In this previously unpublished interview, Nick talks to Sonya about his role in establishing the National Grapevine Collection, as well as his previous position with the Yalumba Nursery and the establishment of his own consultancy business, who he admires most in the industry and the fact that viticulture wasn’t really on his radar when he left school in spite of his father Peter Dry’s extensive career in the industry as a lecturer, researcher and author.