Young Gun: Marcell Kustos

Forging a path of excellence

Marcell Kustos has had a hand in some of the greatest wine experiences that Australia has to offer, having grown up around a passion for wine himself. He has used his career to lift the industry to new heights and help people create incredible experiences. Not to mention his own label of incredible wines. In this article published in the July 2023 issue of the Australian & New Zealand Grapegrower & Winemaker, he chatted with journalist Harrison Davies about what drives his passion for wine.

Marcell Kustos wants Australian wine to stand for excellence. He wants Australia to be the premier country in the world for wine.

This is no small feat.

But his passions for wine and drive for memorable experiences will inspire anyone to look Australia’s way and think of Australian wine among the elite players of the wine world.

He grew up amongst his family’s small parcel of vineyards in Hungary and spent his childhood years picking and crushing grapes shoulder to shoulder with his parents.

Wine became a part of his life as early as five and the wine bug bit early. He said that he had been around wine and a passion for wine as long as he could remember.

“The annual harvest was part of the family agenda. So by the age of five I was picking grapes and turning them into wine, so it was kind of part of my life,” Kustos explained.

Kustos said that as a child he was always creative and had passions for art and drawing, but eventually his creativity lead him in another direction.

“I love cooking and making cocktails – I just love creating new flavours. I guess that’s why the process of winemaking appealed, even at a young age,” he said.

“When the time came to further my studies, I chose to learn a food engineering and winery operations degree [and] this is how my formal wine journey began.”

Following a master’s in gastronomy, his career quickly took him toward hospitality and customer service, attending many wine tastings and refining his knowledge of wine before eventually becoming a sommelier.

Eventually he would earn a PhD in wine science and sensory marketing, earning the Dean’s commendation for excellence for his efforts at the University of Adelaide.

His career in restaurants began in Budapest, and after several years he found himself working at the Penfolds Magill Estate restaurant in Adelaide, followed by stints in other top institutions like Restaurant Botanic.

Kustos now finds himself on both ends of the wine industry supply chain, as a winemaker for his own wine label, Ludo, as well as a consultant, aiming to help businesses create memorable wine experiences.

In both ventures, Kustos aims to bring excellence to the wine industry, and lift other up alongside him.

A sense of place

Kustos’ wine label, Ludo, began whilst he was pursing his PhD in the late 2010s.

While researching, he met winemaker Dr Ana Hranilović and found that they shared similar passions for how wine should be made and how it should be explored by producers. Together, they founded Ludo in 2018.

“Dr Ana Hranilović and I shared a great passion for fine wine and became very close friends,” Kustos said.

“We had some previous winemaking experience in Europe and we also had access to high quality vineyards in McLaren Vale to begin with, so we had the idea to make wine together.

“The name Ludo derives from Latin and it means to play, challenge, or explore – this embodied our belief that winemaking should be about exploring and challenging flavours rather than just producing wine for the sake of it.

“We used a non-Saccharomyces yeast for the lushness and it’s quite special is because it converts part of the sugar to lactic acid and therefore lowers the alcohol content in the finished wine.

“Then we also tested water additions, different sugar ripeness levels, which is part of all our research and we also will add up to the transparent labelling to raise consumer awareness or sub regions.”

Kustos buys his grapes from specific growers, mostly through McLaren Vale, and specifies site on the bottle. Wines will be labelled as Whites Valley, instead of McLaren Vale, for example.

“The first wine from McLaren Vale was labelled as Whites Valley coming in from the district of Whites Valley, located next door to Aldinga,” he said.

“if we start labelling that way, if we have friends in the industry and we start showing them and talking about promoting sub regions where the where the grapes came from very specifically instead of just focusing on a relatively large geographic indication, McLaren Vale, then we can really make a change.

“It was the same story with ingredient labelling as well.

“There’s a lot of different things that go into wine so we literally just listed all the ingredients like grapes, type of yeast, and the parts of sulphites that have been added in that would have been the main ingredients in the first years.

“In 2020, Hranilović left Australia and I’ve been running Ludo with Lizzy, my partner since and the philosophy remains the same.”

The wine labels also feature a list of ingredients that went into the wines – a much debated feature that many winemakers shy away from doing themselves.

Kustos argued that it appealed to younger consumers and said that transparency was the way to win new wine drinkers for the industry as a whole.

“We’ve been targeting millennials, so slightly younger wine drinkers and, being part of that group, we have a pretty good idea about what the value in transparency is,” he said.

“I think there are 70 something ingredients that you could use in winemaking and we just wanted to come clean and say what we use.”

“I’m not saying that we are the only one using those ingredients. The latest wines have basically grapes and up to 20 parts of sulphites, but usually less than up to 35. So it’s a lot of ingredients.

“By declaring this information. We just wanted to I guess raise awareness, customer awareness that we do have to talk about ingredients.”

In his work as a sommelier, people would ask why not all wines were vegan, or why wines had different sulphites or yeasts, and why there wasn’t any information to know what was in the bottle.

“People actually don’t know what what’s in the bottle so just by doing this, we just wanted to start the conversation and I guess you know, encourage customers to ask questions,” he said.

Serving excellence

Since leaving Restaurant Botanic, Kustos has set out on a mission to help wine business up the ante when it comes to consumer experience and, as an extension, improving their sales.

He started his consulting firm, The Wine Concierge, in late 2022, and specialises in creating great cellar door experiences and improving brand visibility.

He explained that he had noticed that there was room for improvement among Australian cellar doors around the time of COVID restrictions, when many had to change up their offerings.

He set out to educate the industry and help to improve the brand of Australian wine as a whole.

“COVID-19 hit and the restrictions around capacity and staffing forced wineries to look at their cellar doors and set other experiences from a different angle,” he said.

“Wine Communicators Australia, ran a cellar door experience workshop [where] I was one of the speakers.

“We visited McLaren Vale, Barossa Valley and Coonawarra and I presented one part of my PhD around food, wine and emotions and how that could be applied in cellar doors to create more memorable experiences, increase loyalty and average spend.”

Kustos decided to pull from his learnings through his PhD and from his experience at some of the top restaurants in the country to help businesses improve their offerings.

“I believe that a cellar door visit should be more than just a series of wines and a way to pass some time. I think they can be really deep, emotional and memorable encounters that create brand loyalty,” he said.

“It’s not necessarily just about one winery. Brand can be also a region and I think that’s something to really understand for everyone that it’s not necessarily just a one person game.

“The reality is that a window seat with a fancy vineyard view just won’t do it anymore for most visitors.

“People come to South Australia from other states, international visitation has resumed -expectations are quite high and we just need to deliver more than superficial experiences.”

Kustos focusses on personalised experiences and he encouraged brands to educate and support their staff to tell their story well.

He said that brands should help their cellar door team be as passionate about the wine as the winemaker, as it’s the passion for the project that will build brand loyalty.

“It’s about the whole package you offer and the way you actually approach your services,” he continued.

“I’m talking about literally the whole package like from parking your car entering to the car doors, the way you are greeted. Like the thought process, demonstrating intention about the type of wine flights are on offer.

“Are there any food pairings on offer? Just by having different food items, even like the simple things that actually do match and amplify the wine can lead up to, you know, 35 40% increase in customer spend.”

The list goes on, and Kustos was confident that if he could help even a handful of wineries create memorable experiences, it would benefit the industry as a whole.

“It’s really just about treating your guests, your customers, as humans and not like transactions,” he concluded.

