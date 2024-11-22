Working with Wine fellowship sends winners international

Winners of the Working with Wine Fellowship, Melissa Moore and Samuele Sampirisi. Image courtesy Negociants Australia

Two of Australia’s up-and-coming wine experts have been awarded the 2024 Working with Wine Fellowship, held by Negociants Australia. Melissa Moore from Patrick Sullivan Wines in New South Wales and Samuele Sampirisi from Negociants Australia were named the winners of Working with Wine 2024.

Introduced in 1998 to “encourage the new generation of Australian wine professionals”, the Working with Wine program runs every two years and offers more than 200 Australian wine professionals the opportunity to advance their wine education. The twelve-month program includes an initial entry examination, followed by two workshops and examinations, and a written assignment.

Moore and Sampirisi will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Europe to visit some of the wine world’s most celebrated producers, including Poderi Aldo Conterno, Isole E Olena, Domaine de la Romanée Conti, Domaine Leflaive, Domaine Dujac, Domaine Faiveley, Guigal, Champagne Pol Roger, Pierre Gimonnet & Fils and more.

Panelist Nick Ryan said that following its extended break, Working with Wine has returned “stronger than ever”.

“The calibre of this year’s finalists, from emerging stars to well-established leaders in their fields, made choosing just one winner in each category exceedingly difficult,” said Ryan.

“The Working with Wine Fellowship once again has reminded us of just how much brilliant talent is out there promoting the fine wine cause.”

This year’s panel also included Master of Wine Andrew Caillard, 2024 ‘Legend of the Vine’ award winner Sally Evans, general manager of Negociants Australia Ken Withers, and imported wines manager of Negociants Australia Tim Evans. Each finalist was asked to evaluate a specific wine ‘blind’ and answer a series of questions determined by the panel.

Mark Smith from Queensland was awarded the Working with Wine Fellowship Wine Writing Award. Smith will receive a Collector’s Autographed Leather Edition of The Australian Ark and will have his wine essay published in the Autumn 2025 issue of the Halliday magazine.

The 2024 Working with Wine Finalists:

NEW SOUTH WALES – Melissa Moore [Patrick Sullivan Wines] NEW SOUTH WALES – Samuele Sampirisi [Negociants Australia] VICTORIA/TASMANIA – Joseph Durrant [The Recreation] VICTORIA/TASMANIA – Lieven Vanhoutte [Samuel Smith & Son and Negociants Australia] QUEENSLAND – Tyler Austin [Pure Wine Co.] QUEENSLAND – Ramon Arnavas [Negociants Australia] WESTERN AUSTRALIA – Nina Throsby [Kailis Hospitality Group] WESTERN AUSTRALIA – Ian Lambeck [Negociants Australia] SOUTH AUSTRALIA/NORTHERN TERRITORY – Patrick White [The Adelaide Club] SOUTH AUSTRALIA/NORTHERN TERRITORY – Henry Holland [Longplay Bistro] SOUTH AUSTRALIA/NORTHERN TERRITORY – Rachel Sutter [Negociants Australia] SOUTH AUSTRALIA/NORTHERN TERRITORY – Carolyn Macleod [Hill-Smith Family Estates]

