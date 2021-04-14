Work Health & Safety Seminar returns in 2021

The premier wine industry safety event – the Work Health and Safety Seminar by the South Australian Wine Industry Association (SAWIA) – will return in 2021, with seminars in McLaren Vale on 18 May and the Barossa Valley on 20 May.

“The return of the WHS seminar is good news for wine business owners and managers,” said Brian Smedley, Chief Executive of SAWIA. “We know from our annual Member Appraisal that work health and safety is one of the top three issues that our members need support with.

“These seminars are a great opportunity for winery owners, grape growers, managers, supervisors, team leaders and work health and safety representatives to share ideas, experiences and to get up to speed with the latest in work health and safety and receive practical advice to keep workers safe, healthy and productive”.

The keynote speaker is Australia’s pre-eminent occupational heat stress consultant, Dr Matt Brearley, who will talk about the risks associated with heat stress and best practice measures to manage this risk.

Other specialist speakers including Finlaysons Lawyers, the Heart Foundation, Pinnacle Workplace Consultants and Altus Traffic Engineering will present on the following topics:

• Risks and strategies in managing sexual harassment and bullying

• Heart health in the workplace

• Fit4Work – managing hazardous manual tasks in the winery

• Traffic management – keeping people safe around workplace mobile plant

• Bushfire and emergency management

Venues and dates:

• McLaren Vale: 18 May 2021, McLaren Vale & Fleurieu Visitor Information Centre

• Barossa Valley: 20 May 2021, The Vine Inn, Nuriootpa

For further information about work health and safety in the wine industry contact SAWIA on (08) 8222 9277 or email admin@winesa.asn.au.

