Raising awareness of health and safety risks for vintage 2023

Image courtesy SAWIA

The Health, Safety & Risk Conference for the wine industry is an important day of learning and networking, run in the Barossa on 21 November and in McLaren Vale on 23 November.

The conference aims to boost wine business owners and managers’ knowledge of WHS, risk management, and environmental matters, all in preparation for a safe and successful 2024 vintage.

Facilitated by SAWIA, the conference will cover seven key topics, including:

Bushfire Ready – presented by the CFS

With the recent declaration of El Niño in Australia, it’s crucial to be prepared for bushfire risks and extreme heat conditions. Explore bushfire safety measures and learn about how to navigate these challenges.

Live Snake Encounters & Safety – presented by Snake Catchers Adelaide

As we approach a hot and dry summer, it’s essential to learn how to stay safe when encountering snakes in various settings. Gain insights into snake safety and what to do if you come across one of these creatures.

Tackling Psychosocial Hazards & Workplace Wellbeing – presented by Workplace Wellbeing SA

Managing the risks associated with psychosocial hazards not only protects workers, but it also decreases the disruption associated with staff turnover and absenteeism. Fostering a culture of wellbeing in your workplace can harness the advantages of empowering your workforce.

A Safety Culture Transformation – presented by Pernod Ricard Winemakers

Transforming an organisation’s safety culture is no small feat. Hear success stories and the tangible benefits achieved by Pernod Ricard Winemakers who embarked on this transformative journey.

Workplace Screening Essentials – presented by Corporate Health Group

Discover the balance between assessing your incoming employees and the potential pitfalls of pre-employment medicals and drug testing. Each business has its unique considerations in this regard.

Alternatives to CCA Posts in Vineyards – presented by Mark Gishen (SAWIA)

Effectively managing waste remains an ongoing challenge for the wine industry. Learn to identify the characteristics, performance and usage of less hazardous alternatives to CCA posts in the vineyard.

Key Transportation Risks During Vintage – presented by National Heavy Vehicle Regulator

Operating a wine business means being part of the Heavy Vehicle Chain of Responsibility. Stay vigilant and informed about your obligations and the common hazards during vintage, by hearing from the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator.

Learn more and register here: https://www.winesa.asn.au/eventdetails/20695/health-safety-risk-conference-barossa-and-mclaren-vale

