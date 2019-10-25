Wolf Blass crowned the Great Australian Red 2019

The South Australian winery has, yet again, been crowned Great Australian Red, which makes this year the third time it has taken this award home since its inception in 2006.

Wolf Blass’ Black Label Cabernet Shiraz 2017 was named Best Wine in the over $60 price point.

Now in its 44th vintage, the success of Wolf Blass Black Label confirms the position of this historic label and is a wine that continues to represent the consistency of quality and character that underpins the brand.

As a recipient of more than 10,000 medals and trophies globally, Wolf Blass has another medal to add to its ever-growing cabinet, with the Wolf Blass Grey Label Cabernet Shiraz 2017 also being awarded a Gold medal in this year’s competition.

Now in its 14th year, The Great Australian Red is a wine competition created by globally renowned wine critics, Tyson Stelzer and Matthew Jukes, designed to highlight the blend that defines Australia: Cabernet Shiraz.

“Wolf Blass has been one of the most successful exhibitors in the 14-year history of The Great Australian Red and Black Label 2017 is simply the greatest wine we have ever tasted from this legendary estate. This beautiful wine is a perfect blend of innate power and impeccable balance, and a worthy winner of The Great Australian Red 2019,” Stelzer said.

“We are honoured to be awarded The Great Australian Red, particularly as the calibre of Australia’s blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Shiraz continues to rise” Wolf Blass chief winemaker Chris Hatcher said.

“The philosophy behind Black Label is simple: to take the year’s very best wines and weave them together. The Black Label Cabernet Shiraz 2017 has been carefully blended to create a sophisticated, multi-layered red wine with a complex composition of intense fruit and great structure. It is a powerful expression of that philosophy,” concluded Hatcher.