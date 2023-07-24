ADVERTISEMENT

Jacob’s Creek crowned Australian winery of the year

Image courtesy Jacob’s Creek

Jacob’s Creek has been crowned Australian Winery of the Year at the recent New York International Wine Competition 2023, taking home an array of medals for their wine including two double golds, two golds, and three silvers.

This follows Jacob’s Creek success at the Decanter World Wine Awards in June, where their Johann Shiraz-Cabernet 2013 received the Best In Show award with an impressive 97 points.

Led by chief winemaker, Dan Swincer, the entire Jacob’s Creek team are said to take immense pride in these recent accolades.

Adding to the excitement, the brand home now features an exciting FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 installation. The purpose-built football pitch welcomes visitors to revel in the tournament’s spirit and encourages the local community to come together to enjoy their favourite Jacob’s Creek drop.

