Wolf Blass crowned ‘international red producer of the year’ in 2020

Wolf Blass has been named International Red Producer of the Year at the 2020 International Wine and Spirit Competition (IWSC) in London this week.

Consistently recognised as one of the most successful wineries, and a recipient of more than 10,000 medals and trophies globally, Wolf Blass has another win to add to its ever-growing awards cabinet with this latest IWSC accolade.

Wolf Blass Wines won the highly acclaimed IWSC Winemaker of the Year award for the first time in 1992, followed by 2002 and then again in 2013.

The IWSC was established in 1969 and is recognised as one of the world’s most prestigious and influential wine competitions with exhibitors from almost 90 countries as well as boasting one of the most highly qualified and trained group of international judges of any wine and spirit competition.

Wolf Blass chief winemaker Chris Hatcher said he is thrilled to receive this recognition for the fourth time.

“We are very proud with the continued recognition we have received at one of the most respected and prestigious wine competitions in the world,” Hatcher said.

“It is particularly exciting that our wines continue to be honoured and recognised for their quality and value.

“As a winery, we thrive on producing award winning wines and it is humbling that Wolf Blass continues to be so well received at an international level, helping pave the way for Australian wines.

“This is a very special reward and recognition of the dedication and hard work our winemaking and viticultural teams put into making exceptional quality wines and I am extremely proud of them.

“We treasure awards won at respected international wine competitions as they are a true, independent assessment of our wines from some of the most experienced and respected wine judges in the world,” concluded Hatcher.

