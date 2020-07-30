Winning streak continues for Tamburlaine at London Wine Competition

Australia’s largest producer of organic wines, Tamburlaine Organic Wines, has continued an impressive winning streak taking out a gold, two silvers and a bronze at the 2020 London Wine Competition.

Tamburlaine’s managing director Mark Davidson said the international win was significant with wines judged for end consumers in the event.

“Wines are rated with three main criteria in mind – quality, value and package,” Davidson explained, “to be a medal winner, wines must show overall rating in all three factors”.

“This year’s competition saw close to 1,000 entries from more than 43 countries so we were exceptionally pleased to come away with a gold medal for our 2018 Marlowe – Act One, two silver medals for Point 65 Arneis and point 65 Viognier, and a bronze for the 2018 Orange Reserve Malbec.

“We are particularly pleased with the ongoing success of our first super-premium red blend, 2018 Marlowe – Act One. A Shiraz/Cab blend from Orange, the wine also came away with trophies at the 2019 Royal Melbourne Wine Show (Best Young Blended Red) and the 2019 National Highlands Wine show.

“2018 Marlowe – Act One will be released in the next 12 months. Excellent fruit from a fine vintage combined with the careful use of new French oak has demonstrated just how well reds from mature Orange region vineyards can perform on the National and International stage alike.”

The third edition of the London Wine Competition took place in England’s capital earlier this month. There were 198 wines from Australia, 126 from Italy, 124 from France, and 101 from Spain – making up the top four countries that entered.

Organised by Beverage Trade Network, the London Wine Competition is one of the leading wine competitions of its kind.

Attaining a medal at the event is considered the ultimate seal of approval in the global wine industry.

