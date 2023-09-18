ADVERTISEMENT

2024 London Wine Competition is now open for submissions

Image courtesy Beverage Trade Network

Brands looking to enter into the 7th annual London Wine Competition are encouraged to submit now and get product feedback from the leading trade buyers of the world.

The London Wine Competition reviews brands in the same way that consumers do: by what they taste like; what the bottle or design looks like; and how much it costs. Any drinks competition relies on two things: the quality of the products that are entered, and the respect of the expertise of the judges tasked with picking out the winners. The London Wine Competition has focused on both as each year it builds its reputation around the world amongst the leading winemakers, brand owners and drinks distributors.

The London Wine Competition was created by the Beverage Trade Network, global drinks event and publishing group dedicated to helping drinks producers and brand owners get closer to the buyers, distributors, and retailers that bring their products to market.

“This is the third time I have judged the competition and the entries that I saw were generally of a higher standard than previously,” said Jeraboam’s wine director Peter Mitchell MW.

The judging for the competition is broken down into three key areas: quality; value; and packaging and design. A score is given by judges for each criteria which together creates the London Wine Competition score on which the medal is awarded.

New benefits for the 2024 entrants include:

Enhanced feedback: Alongside the professional tasting notes, entrants will now receive technical feedback from buyers on improving production processes. Additionally, market feedback from buyers will highlight the alignment of your product with its home country's competition.

Promotion at UK trade shows: The competition will be prominently featured in Beverage Trade Network's new UK trade shows, namely the UK Trade Tasting 2024 and IBWSS UK 2024.

Enhanced exposure for winners: Competition winners will benefit from enhanced visibility through Beverage Trade Network's latest UK media assets, including Drinks Merchants, On Trade, and the London Drinks Guide.

Expanded judging panel: As part of London Wine Competition commitment to continual improvement, we are delighted to announce that supermarket chain buyers and more off-trade buyers will be joining our esteemed 2024 judging panel.

Key Dates: Super Early Bird: Now to September 30, 2023 Warehouse Closes: March 4, 2024 Registration Ends: February 22, 2024 Judging Date: March 18 and 19, 2024 Winners Announced: April 10, 2024

The London Wine Competition is now open for submissions.

