Winetopia Auckland postponed

Image courtesy Winetopia

Winetopia Auckland has now been postponed to 28-29 April, in line with ongoing Government restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was made due to the uncertainty of when Auckland will be moved out of the red traffic light setting, which was making planning difficult for all involved.

Winetopia wants to ensure that they can provide the best possible experience for visitors, so they have the confidence to attend in safety and comfort.

“It was with a heavy heart that we made the decision to move the Auckland event, however, it was proving exceptionally difficult for our sponsors, wineries, and exhibitors to set any plans in stone,” Winetopia Founder Rob Eliott said.

“While the past two years have been an incredibly difficult time for the events industry, we look forward to the next chapter ahead.

“We will be using the extra planning time for the Winetopia Auckland event to create the biggest celebration of New Zealand wine yet, and we can’t wait to share the best of the fantastic recent vintages in October.”

The new dates of Winetopia Auckland are 28 – 29 October 2022. The venue remains as Shed 10, Queens Wharf, Auckland.

