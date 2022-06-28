AWITC and WineTech back for 2022

Winetech 2022. Photo Harrison Davies

The Australian Wine Industry Technical Conference (AWITC) and WineTech Trade Exhibition kicked off Monday, 27 June after a three year hiatus.

Representatives from across the wine industry supply chain donned smiles and shook hands to forge new connections and rekindle old friendships.

Officials have indicated that delegate attendance has been very strong and has possibly surpassed even the high attendance recorded in 2019.

South Australian Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development Clare Scriven opened the conference and welcomed delegates from across the industry.

“I welcome the delegates and event participants to Adelaide and have no doubt they will enjoy all our great state has to offer, as well as gleaning invaluable insights into issues and opportunities facing the grape and wine sector today,” she said.

“The expert speakers as well as emerging voices in the grape and wine sector from around the world will offer fresh perspectives on key issues such as sustainability, wine quality, technology, vineyard health, market trends and more.”

The conference will continue at Adelaide’s Convention Centre until Wednesday June 29.

