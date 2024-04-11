WinePro New Zealand “not just about business”

Vineyard in Marlborough, Blenheim, South Island, New Zealand. Image courtesy WinePro New Zealand

Preparations are well under way in Marlborough as the region prepares to roll out the red carpet to national and international visitors for the inaugural WinePro New Zealand trade show.

Inviting wine industry professionals, vineyards owners, managers and workers, the event will showcase equipment and suppliers for the wine industry from 25th – 27th June at Marlborough Lines Stadium 2000 in Blenheim, the largest event of its kind in the country.

“This event is not just about business, it’s a celebration and tribute to the remarkable achievements of the New Zealand wine sector who lead in a number of producing aspects,” said event organiser Gary Fitz-Roy.

“As participants immerse themselves in the world of WinePro New Zealand, they’ll experience firsthand the passion and dedication that make New Zealand a global powerhouse in wine production.

“It’s been a great experience seeing the vision of the Marlborough Council come to life and their support in getting this event off the ground with key representative bodies and individuals pulling together to deliver something that sets a whole new event benchmark in the industry,” said Fitz-Roy.

“I am sure everyone will be proud to have this world-standard event now established in NZ.”

WinePro New Zealand brings together more than 70 suppliers with indoor and outdoor exhibits, providing an overview of the latest innovations and technologies shaping the future of the wine industry. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore cutting-edge equipment, discover top-tier suppliers and engage with industry experts.

Companies involved include Chandler Glass and Packaging, Grapeworks NZ, Hydralada, Olavin and Winequip to name a few, with products and services on show for all aspects of the industry. The event is also supported by Marlborough Council, New Zealand Wine, Bragato, AgriTech NZ and Marlborough Wine.

The event will feature an industry-led conference with a focus on business intelligence, offering discussions on emerging trends, sustainable practices and technological advancements.

A highlight of WinePro New Zealand is the networking sessions, providing a platform for professionals to connect, collaborate and share ideas. With an environment curated to foster meaningful interactions, attendees can expect to build lasting relationships and partnerships that will drive the industry forward.

On Tuesday 25th and Wednesday 26th June from 3.30pm, a free happy hour will enable the industry to get together on the show floor to share a drink and connect.

Maximising the industry’s time, Bragato will run Grape Days on Monday 24 June at the Convention Centre as part of what is shaping up to be a weeklong focus on wine and servicing the national industry.

Organisers have subcommittees working on the experience of WinePro, including free bus transfers from the airport, hotels and up to Picton.

For more information about WinePro New Zealand, including registration details and the latest updates, visit www.winepro.co.nz

