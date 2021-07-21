SA lockdown puts the squeeze on business

Owen Inglis, owner of Adelaide Hills winery Sidewood Estate, estimates his business will lose about $200,000 in the seven-day lockdown ordered by South Australian Premier Steven Marshall to try to control a worrying COVID-19 outbreak of the fast-moving delta variant, AFR reports.

Mr Inglis understands the need for a lockdown but the timing could not have been worse from a business perspective with Sidewood, based near the entrance to the picturesque town of Hahndorf, gearing up for its busiest weekend of the year.

The state-wide lockdown, which has also shut down construction sites and schools, has triggered the cancellation of the “Winter Reds” wine festival across almost 80 sites in the Adelaide Hills.

Read the full story here (possible paywall).

