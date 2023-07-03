ADVERTISEMENT

Using ChatGPT in your business

The release of ChatGPT last November was a critical point in the evolution of AI. It and similar tools have the potential to greatly improve your productivity, but it can be difficult to know where to start and how to make practical use of them. Lynda Schenk from Purple Giraffe believes there is no escaping it, so she has embraced AI to increase her team’s efficiency. At WINE ENG 2023 Lynda will share her learnings on AI. Register now to attend WINE ENG 2023, 26-27 July in the Barossa Valley: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/wine-eng-2023-tickets-589730338317