Winemakers of Rutherglen plan for future growth

The members of Winemakers of Rutherglen came together last week to begin work on their latest strategic plan, with data and performance figures underlining the region’s visions of the future.

With more than 60% of Rutherglen’s wineries predicting employment and organisational growth, more than 50% looking to invest in more vineyard plantings, and many stating they had a focus on developing their direct to consumer and cellar door engagement, the workshop was a chance for members to talk about their priorities and develop an action plan for the future.

“Today’s workshop was an exciting step for our organisation,” said Natalie Ajay, Winemakers of Rutherglen’s executive officer. “With 19 member wineries and more than 160 years of history, the reason we’re still here is because we’ve embraced change and innovation. This strategic process continues that tradition”.

With key themes around marketing, tourism, education and community, the Winemakers of Rutherglen will use their renewed strategic plan to drive action locally, nationally and internationally to support member wineries and the wider Rutherglen community.

There was also a clear directive from the members of Winemakers of Rutherglen to support industry and to provide advocacy for members both big and small, with a focus on ensuring the operating environment for the Australian wine industry was conductive to community engagement, regional development and economic growth.

“The next three years are going to be really exciting for us,” stated Ajay. “We have the capacity and the resource to drive innovation, growth, and development here in Rutherglen”