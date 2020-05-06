Winemakers of Rutherglen announce virtual Winery Walkabout for 2020

Victoria’s longest-running wine festival, Winery Walkabout, will return on Saturday 6 June 2020 after the Winemakers of Rutherglen announced this year’s festival will take place online with Australian DJ, Hot Dub Time Machine, headlining the event.

Winery Walkabout the House will see Rutherglen wineries come together to virtually showcase the very best of north-east Victoria’s celebrated wines with online wine chats, masterclasses and live entertainment.

The wine festival will bring Australia’s wine community together like never before; offering those who have never been able to get to Rutherglen the chance to participate in Winery Walkabout the House.

Winery Walkabout the House will feature some of Walkabout’s most iconic pastimes, like the festival’s unofficial dress-up theme, with the addition of new activities for 2020.

Instead of purchasing a ticket, participants will purchase a wine pack for $85 – a delivery of four bottles of Rutherglen wines to be enjoyed over time.

Participants will be hosted by wine enthusiast and TV personality, Tim Campbell, and invited to take part in a series of activities, challenges and games to win points for their team.

At the end of the day, the team with the most points will be crowned the Winery Walkabout the House 2020 ‘Team of the Year’ and will receive a Rutherglen prize pack.

Winery Walkabout the House will also see a number of independent Aussie musicians come together and stream live performances exclusively for Walkabout participants.

Confirmed artists so far include headliner Hot Dub Time Machine as well as blues musician, Ash Grunwald and folk-rock duo, Pierce Brothers, with more performers to be announced over the coming weeks.

Find more details here.

