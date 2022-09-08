ADVERTISEMENT

Yalumba owners announce new name for family wine business

Hill-Smith Family Estates chairman Robert Hill-Smith and daughter Jessica Hill-Smith. Photo courtesy Hill-Smith Family Estates

The Hill-Smith Family have announced a new inclusive name for their wine business – Hill-Smith Family Estates. The Hill-Smith Family is recognised for wine brands and vineyard estates such as Yalumba, Jansz Tasmania, Pewsey Vale Vineyard, Heggies Vineyard, Oxford Landing, Dalrymple Vineyards and Nautilus Estate of Marlborough.

Since 1923 it started the fine wine distribution business Samuel Smith & Son; in the 1980’s, Negociants Australia and Negociants International; and since 1995 it has invested in the Yalumba Nursery, a vine cultivation at Vine Vale in the Barossa Valley.

Chairman and fifth-generation Proprietor Robert Hill-Smith describes the evolution as an exciting change to position the business for future generations whilst acknowledging the diversity of the family wine business today.

“We have come a long way since 1849, when my great-great-grandfather purchased a modest 10-acre plot of land near Angaston, in what is now Eden Valley,” he said.

“We have evolved from a single brand at Yalumba to a family of wine brands and businesses; made of many parts all linked to our commitment to and enjoyment of wine.

“Hill-Smith Family Estates represents us as a proud wine family, reflecting the generations of innovation and pioneering spirit of our forebears that have led us to where we sit in the wine universe today.

“We pride ourselves on our family heritage and our connection to people, but above all the burning desire to remain a sustainable and successful family-owned wine business for generations to come.

“We have our sights set on the next 170 years with determination to continue a legacy and secure our family’s future in the wine world, whilst excited by the possibilities for our future generations at Hill-Smith Family Estates.”

Managing Director Nick Waterman reflected on the changes seen over the years.

“The Hill-Smith Family has continuously nurtured, protected and guided the business to succeed today and for future generations, he said.

“We are very proud of the diversity of our business and our contribution to the wine community. Hill-Smith Family Estates enables our wine brands and distribution businesses to retain their individual identities and at the same time provide us with a stage to show how they are all connected.”

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!