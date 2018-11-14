Winemakers’ Federation of Australia & Australian Vignerons vote to amalgamate

The Winemakers’ Federation of Australia and Australian Vignerons have voted to amalgamate, to become a “historic” single body

At yesterday’s AGM meetings of Australian Vignerons (AV) and The Winemakers’ Federation of Australia (WFA) respectively, both groups’ members voted to amalgamate. Sandy Clark, WFA Chairman called it a “historic agreement”.

The new single body will be called Australian Grape and Wine Incorporated, and it will work to “deliver on behalf of winemakers and grapegrowers of all sizes and business needs”. Clark will stay on as the inaugural Chairman of AGWI.

Anna Hooper, CEO of Australian Vignerons told Winetitles that the Vignerons are “thrilled” that industry members supported the amalgamation; “as Australian wine enters an exciting new era, the amalgamation will put us in a strong position to support and represent our members in the best possible way. Yesterday’s decision marked a big step forward and one that reflects the fact that we are not a divided industry. We all share the common goal of ensuring we operate in an environment that supports sustainable and prosperous businesses across the sector”

Photo (L-R): WFA Chief Executive Tony Battaglene, AV Chair Jo Andrew, WFA Chair Sandy Clark, and AV’s Acting Chief Executive Anna Hooper.