WineEng 2020: Improving winery processes and efficiencies through automation

The role of advanced automation technology to improve winery processes and efficiencies will be the focus of a presentation by one of the leading industry suppliers taking part in the WineEng 2020 Forum & Trade Review.

Later this month, the Winery Engineering Association (WEA) and Winetitles Media will jointly host WineEng 2020, with sessions and exhibits presenting innovations and trends related to technology for Australian and New Zealand winemakers and other winery personnel and suppliers.

The event marks the first time that WineEng has gone completely ‘virtual’, with the conference and exhibition being featured through digital and webinar components, accompanied by the published event in the September issue of the Australian & New Zealand Grapegrower & Winemaker magazine.

As part of the event, an informative video presentation will feature Rebecca Hellweg, national sales representative for Pera Pellenc Winemaking Technologies.

With more than 12 years’ experience in the wine industry, Hellweg has developed an understanding of all facets of wine production, “from harvest to bottle”. She emphasises her passion to help winemakers to improve wine quality through automation and advancements in technology.

In her WineEng discussion, Hellweg notes the range of winery equipment benefitting from the latest developments in ‘smart technology’, including that used for reception, pressing, berry separating and optical sorting, and thermovinification.

She mentions a desire for better time management, the need for sanitisation of operating procedures and processes, and increasing labour costs as important reasons for adopting automation.

Hellweg is one of three main presenters to be featured as part of the WineEng 2020 Forum & Trade Review, which will focus on winery automation.

WineEng is an essential gathering for every winery that wants to improve its efficiency and performance.

Join the Winery Engineering Association and Winetitles Media for their lineup of speakers and exhibitors, by registering now for the FREE on-demand webinar to be launched 21 September 2020.

WEBINAR REGISTRATION – CLICK HERE

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!