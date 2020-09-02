WineEng 2020: Automation connectivity to be focus of webinar presentation

Image: Bürkert Australia managing director Chris Hoey

Digital connectivity in wineries will be addressed by one of the leading suppliers of fluid control systems for Australian and New Zealand wine producers, as part of the upcoming WineEng 2020 Forum & Trade Review.

The Winery Engineering Association (WEA) and Winetitles Media will collaborate later this month to host WineEng 2020, with sessions and exhibits presenting the latest innovations, technology and trends for wine makers, winery production operators, suppliers and other industry professionals.

This is the first time that WineEng has gone completely ‘virtual’, with the conference and exhibition to be presented with published, digital and webinar components – allowing the WEA to continue to share valuable information and the ‘latest and greatest’ products for the Australian and New Zealand wine sectors.

As part of the event, an informative video presentation by Bürkert Australia’s managing director Chris Hoey will delve into different connectivity standards for winery automation and examine modern connectivity systems.

A comparison of systems will also be engagingly demonstrated, putting these to the test. Hoey will also look at how other systems can be connected in a winery.

As managing director for Bürkert Australia and sales director for the Asia-Pacific region, Chris Hoey offers over 35 years’ experience in process control and automation.

While having a diverse international portfolio, Hoey remains hands-on to the challenges faced by industry, and in turn strives to be part of developing applications that use both new and well-proven technologies.

He is one of three main presenters to be featured as part of the WineEng 2020 Forum & Trade Review, which has an overall theme focussing on winery automation.

WineEng will be an essential gathering for every winery that wants to improve its efficiency and performance.

Join the Winery Engineering Association and Winetitles Media for its lineup of speakers and exhibitors, by registering now for the FREE on-demand webinar to be launched 21 September 2020.

