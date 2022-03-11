WINEDEPOT and Kaddy to become one unified brand

DW8, the parent company of WINEDEPOT and Kaddy, has announced that it will be bringing the operations of both companies under the one moniker Kaddy.

Launched in 2019, Kaddy has reportedly established itself as the leading wholesale beverage marketplace in Australia based on monetised sales.

By leveraging several strategic acquisitions that DW8 has made over the past two years (including Kaddy, Parton Wine Distribution and Wine Delivery Australia), the Kaddy offering will deliver an end-to-end solution for fulfilment, distribution and sales.

“The consolidation of our platforms and services into the Kaddy brand allows us to continue providing end-to-end services and creating an unrivalled offering for Australia’s $37.2 billion liquor market,” explained Kaddy and DW8 CEO Dean Taylor.

“This will also enable us to rapidly scale into global markets in the future.”

Kaddy co-founder Rich Coombes said he was looking forward to the move to one brand.

“Our entire team couldn’t be more excited, as it will simplify and strengthen our value proposition to our rapidly growing ecosystem of trade venues and supplier partners,” he said.

“Since its inception, Kaddy’s main focus has been to build a best in class wholesale marketplace solution where liquor retailers and hospitality operators can seamlessly discover, connect and trade with producers and distributors.

“Integrating our B2B marketplace into a national end-to-end fulfilment network will allow us to provide an even better experience for the wholesale beverage industry. There is simply no platform like it in Australia or overseas.”

The platform will connect suppliers with diverse venues and retailers, creating opportunities to simplify back-office functions, increase sales opportunities and improve cash flow.

As part of the brand consolidation, WINEDEPOT MARKET will be retired, and the buyers and suppliers will migrate to the Kaddy Marketplace by the end of April 2022.

WINEDEPOT’s suite of fulfilment solutions, including the recently acquired Parton Wine Distribution, will also be rebranded and now operate as Kaddy Fulfilment, servicing both trade and consumer markets.

The company is also updating and integrating its systems to bring all its suppliers into one centralised platform, Kaddy Connect, for a more efficient fulfilment process.

“Our team is also working hard to integrate the Kaddy Marketplace with our fulfilment solutions to allow orders to flow seamlessly,” said Taylor.

“We’re confident that through deeper technical integrations, we can increase efficiency and speed with our dedicated delivery fleet and avoid network congestion, especially during peak seasons.”

Going forward, Kaddy will operate under two core divisions: Kaddy Marketplace and Kaddy Fulfilment.

“This is a really exciting time for our team as we unify and streamline our service offering under the one Kaddy brand. I’m confident that together, we are creating an unbeatable value proposition that offers immense benefits for the entire wine and beverage industry,” said Taylor.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!