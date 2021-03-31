WineDepot and Bibendum Wine Co. partner ahead of direct-to-trade platform launch

Image: WineDepot CEO Dean Taylor.

Digital wine platform WineDepot has announced a partnership with Bibendum Wine Co., a wine and beverage distributor, ahead of the launch of its Direct-to-Trade platform WineDepot Market next month.

WineDepot CEO Dean Taylor described the deal as a coup for the platform, which is looking to revolutionise the way in which wine is sold and shipped in Australia.

“Bibendum’s unique market position will help us to greatly increase our audience of qualified buyers to drive demand on the platform, supporting the hundreds of suppliers already signed up to the other side of the marketplace,” Taylor said.

“They have a renowned, premium product range, and their highly experienced management team and sales force, as well as their long-term customer relationships, will help us build rapid awareness of the benefits that WineDepot Market provides to trade buyers.”

As part of the deal, Bibendum customers will be invited to sign up to WineDepot Market and issued with incentive vouchers to use on their first purchase.

Bibendum founder and owner Robert Walters said he was excited about the partnership, highlighting the platform’s potential to lower the time and cost of fulfilment while increasing the reach of his business.

“The wine and beverage trade has been crying out for an integrated trading, logistics and payment solution like WineDepot Market, and we’re looking forward to being able to play a key part in its launch,” Walters said.

“With the addition of WineDepot Market’s capabilities we hope to be able to serve our existing client base even more efficiently, and devote more time and resources to doing what we do best – educating, telling our producers’ stories and helping our customers sell wine.

“We’re also excited to be able to offer our clients a handy incentive to use the platform, while potentially introducing our producers to some new customers as well.”

WineDepot Market will launch in April in Sydney, with subsequent roll-outs to Melbourne and other parts of the country over the course of 2021.

