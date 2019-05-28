Wine Victoria welcomes state budget

Wine Victoria has welcomed the Victorian Government’s announcement of a $5 million Wine to the World Initiative contained in the state’s just-released 2019-20 budget.

Chair Angie Bradbury said the announcement confirmed the government had now funded its November 2018 election commitment aimed at promoting premium Victorian wines to the world.

“Exports of Victorian premium wines were valued at $451 million, growing both in volume and value, over the last 12 months,” Bradbury said. “This new initiative will ensure our members can continue this trend, while also increasing our profile around the world.”

The funding commitment includes a Victorian Wine Showcase, annual wine symposiums, marketing campaigns to promote Victorian wines to international markets, annual export training for Victorian winemakers and Government-led trade missions.

The funds will be used to target key markets overseas including the USA and China.

Bradbury said the industry was very pleased Minister for Agriculture and Regional Development the Hon Jaclyn Symes and Minister for Trade the Hon Martin Pakula had again chosen to invest in the state’s world-renowned winemakers and grapegrowers.

“The funding announcement in today’s budget shows the government understands the wine industry’s importance to the economic future of regional Victoria and regional jobs,” she said.

“We look forward to working with the Victorian Government on these commitments and ensuring Victorian wine companies can continue to increase the domestic and international profiles of their wines.”