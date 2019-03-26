Wine the winner in workshop series

Australian wineries will soon be better equipped for wine tourism and to boost export opportunities.

Minister for Agriculture David Littleproud said the Coalition Government had doubled the number of workshops to help make Australian wineries export ready and better prepared for tourists.

“This is about being loud and proud about Australian wine,” Minister Littleproud said.

“Wine Australia will run 50 export workshops and 26 tourism workshops so smaller wineries can make a big splash around the world.

“Workshops will be run in every Australian wine region over seven months.

“Australian wine is a big hit with international critics but our wine isn’t just for the elite.

“We also want the world to know about our once in a lifetime wine tourism experiences.

“Our wineries are set in idyllic landscapes with friendly communities ready to roll out the red carpet.

“It’s time we got our wineries on bucket-lists the world over.”

Senator Martin said the workshop and seminar series were part of the Coalition Government’s $50 million Export and Regional Wine Support Package.

“The support package is a three year plan to increase the value of wine exports up to a record $3.5 billion and attract an additional 40,000 international tourists to Australian wine regions—who are worth $170 million to the Australian economy.

“With Wine Australia, we are committed to helping the Australian wine industry reach its potential.”

For more information on Wine Australia’s export and tourism workshops, and to register visit: https://www.wineaustralia.com