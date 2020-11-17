Wine sector well placed to prevail in the face of its greatest challenges

In a year of social distancing, restricted travel and virtual meetings, Australian Grape and Wine (AGW) yesterday held its second annual general meeting.

AGW chairman Sandy Clark was frank in his assessment of the 2019-20 year.

“It has been a challenging year with bushfires, smoke, COVID-19 and [Australia’s] relationship with China putting the sector under great stress,” Clark said.

“Combined with threats from the anti-alcohol lobby, trade negotiations, a new code of conduct and increased regulation with mandatory pregnancy labelling, we have had plenty on our plate.”

AGW chief executive Tony Battaglene said, “It is particularly pleasing to have such a strong financial performance in what has been a difficult year”.

“The revenue and membership base have underpinned a strong policy and advocacy performance. There are many challenges ahead, and for our industry to grow and prosper, we need to continue to work cooperatively within the sector and collaboratively with Government.

“Above all we rely on strong support from our members so that we can continue our important work.”

Battaglene went on to say “Australian Grape & Wine is weathering the storm of 2020 well and is well placed to deal with the challenges that 2021 will bring”.

“We have a skilled and dedicated staff, a collaborative culture and have earned the respect of government at the political and bureaucratic level,” he said.

AGW board directors for 2020-21:

Chairman

Sandy Clark

Small Winemakers’ Membership Committee Representatives

James March, Heathvale Wines Pty Ltd (Chair)

Edward Swift, Printhie Wines

Rollo Crittenden, Crittenden Estate

Mary Hamilton, Hugh Hamilton Wines

Sarah Collingwood, Four Winds Vineyard (Permanent Alternate)

Medium Winemakers’ Membership Committee Representatives

Alister Purbrick, Tahbilk Pty Ltd (Chair)

Victoria Angove, Angove Family Winemakers

Simone Tierney, Zilzie Wines

Jeff McWilliam, McWilliam’s Wines Group Ltd

Robert Hill Smith, Yalumba Wine Company (Permanent Alternate)

Large Winemakers’ Membership Committee Representatives

Helen Strachan, Pernod Ricard Winemakers Pty Ltd (Chair)

Robert Cairns, Treasury Wine Estates

Anjanette Murfet, Accolade Wines

Luke Edwards, Casella Family Brands

Vignerons Committee Representatives

Ashley Keegan (Chair), The FABAL Group Pty Ltd

Adrian Hoffman, Independent Grower & Chair of the Wine Grape Council of South Australia

Henry Crawford, Yallambee Agricultural Company Pty Ltd

Ben Crossing, Angullong Vineyard

Jenny Venus, Brad Case Contracting (Permanent Alternate)

Members appointed to the four committees are:

2020- 21 Small Winemakers’ Membership Committee

James March, Heathvale Wines Pty Ltd (South Australian Wine Industry Association) (Chair)

Edward Swift, Printhie Wines

Leeanne Puglisi-Gangemi, Ballandean Estate Wines (Queensland Wine Industry Association)

Rory Lane, The Story Wines (Wine Victoria)

Rollo Crittenden, Crittenden Wines

Mary Hamilton, Hugh Hamilton Wines

Sarah Collingwood, Four Winds Vineyard

Mark Bourne (New South Wales Wine Industry Association)

Larry Jorgenson (Wines of Western Australia)

Chris Pfeiffer OAM, Pfeiffer Wines

Cath Oates, Oates Ends

Sarah McDougall, Lake George Winery

David O’Leary, O’Leary Walker Wines

Nikki Palun, Octtava Wines

2020- 21 Medium Winemakers’ Membership Committee

Alister Purbrick, Tahbilk Pty Ltd (Chair)

Mitchell Taylor, Taylors Wines Pty Ltd

Robert Hill Smith, Yalumba Family Vignerons

Victoria Angove, Angove Family Winemakers

Bill Moularadellis, Kingston Estate Wines Pty Ltd

Jeff McWilliam, McWilliam’s Wines Group Ltd

Simone Tierney, Zilzie Wines

Darren Rathbone, Rathbone Wine Group

2020- 21 Large Winemakers’ Membership Committee

Helen Strachan, Pernod Ricard Winemakers Pty Ltd (Chair)

Robert Cairns, Treasury Wine Estates

Anjanette Murfet, Accolade Wines

Luke Edwards, Casella Family Brands

2020-21 Vignerons Membership Committee

Ashley Keegan, The FABAL Group Pty Ltd (Chair)

Ben Crossing, Angullong Vineyards

Henry Crawford, Yallambee Agricultural Company Pty Ltd

Adrian Hoffman, Independent Grower and Chair of the Wine Grape Council of SA

Dean Taylor, Taylors Survey and Development Pty Ltd

Tyson Lewis, Peninsula Vinecare Pty Ltd

Ben Rose, Performance Viticulture

Jenny Venus, Brad Case Contracting

Sami Gilligan, The Wetlands Vineyard

