Wine sector well placed to prevail in the face of its greatest challenges
In a year of social distancing, restricted travel and virtual meetings, Australian Grape and Wine (AGW) yesterday held its second annual general meeting.
AGW chairman Sandy Clark was frank in his assessment of the 2019-20 year.
“It has been a challenging year with bushfires, smoke, COVID-19 and [Australia’s] relationship with China putting the sector under great stress,” Clark said.
“Combined with threats from the anti-alcohol lobby, trade negotiations, a new code of conduct and increased regulation with mandatory pregnancy labelling, we have had plenty on our plate.”
AGW chief executive Tony Battaglene said, “It is particularly pleasing to have such a strong financial performance in what has been a difficult year”.
“The revenue and membership base have underpinned a strong policy and advocacy performance. There are many challenges ahead, and for our industry to grow and prosper, we need to continue to work cooperatively within the sector and collaboratively with Government.
“Above all we rely on strong support from our members so that we can continue our important work.”
Battaglene went on to say “Australian Grape & Wine is weathering the storm of 2020 well and is well placed to deal with the challenges that 2021 will bring”.
“We have a skilled and dedicated staff, a collaborative culture and have earned the respect of government at the political and bureaucratic level,” he said.
AGW board directors for 2020-21:
Chairman
Small Winemakers’ Membership Committee Representatives
- James March, Heathvale Wines Pty Ltd (Chair)
- Edward Swift, Printhie Wines
- Rollo Crittenden, Crittenden Estate
- Mary Hamilton, Hugh Hamilton Wines
- Sarah Collingwood, Four Winds Vineyard (Permanent Alternate)
Medium Winemakers’ Membership Committee Representatives
- Alister Purbrick, Tahbilk Pty Ltd (Chair)
- Victoria Angove, Angove Family Winemakers
- Simone Tierney, Zilzie Wines
- Jeff McWilliam, McWilliam’s Wines Group Ltd
- Robert Hill Smith, Yalumba Wine Company (Permanent Alternate)
Large Winemakers’ Membership Committee Representatives
- Helen Strachan, Pernod Ricard Winemakers Pty Ltd (Chair)
- Robert Cairns, Treasury Wine Estates
- Anjanette Murfet, Accolade Wines
- Luke Edwards, Casella Family Brands
Vignerons Committee Representatives
- Ashley Keegan (Chair), The FABAL Group Pty Ltd
- Adrian Hoffman, Independent Grower & Chair of the Wine Grape Council of South Australia
- Henry Crawford, Yallambee Agricultural Company Pty Ltd
- Ben Crossing, Angullong Vineyard
- Jenny Venus, Brad Case Contracting (Permanent Alternate)
Members appointed to the four committees are:
2020- 21 Small Winemakers’ Membership Committee
- James March, Heathvale Wines Pty Ltd (South Australian Wine Industry Association) (Chair)
- Edward Swift, Printhie Wines
- Leeanne Puglisi-Gangemi, Ballandean Estate Wines (Queensland Wine Industry Association)
- Rory Lane, The Story Wines (Wine Victoria)
- Rollo Crittenden, Crittenden Wines
- Mary Hamilton, Hugh Hamilton Wines
- Sarah Collingwood, Four Winds Vineyard
- Mark Bourne (New South Wales Wine Industry Association)
- Larry Jorgenson (Wines of Western Australia)
- Chris Pfeiffer OAM, Pfeiffer Wines
- Cath Oates, Oates Ends
- Sarah McDougall, Lake George Winery
- David O’Leary, O’Leary Walker Wines
- Nikki Palun, Octtava Wines
2020- 21 Medium Winemakers’ Membership Committee
- Alister Purbrick, Tahbilk Pty Ltd (Chair)
- Mitchell Taylor, Taylors Wines Pty Ltd
- Robert Hill Smith, Yalumba Family Vignerons
- Victoria Angove, Angove Family Winemakers
- Bill Moularadellis, Kingston Estate Wines Pty Ltd
- Jeff McWilliam, McWilliam’s Wines Group Ltd
- Simone Tierney, Zilzie Wines
- Darren Rathbone, Rathbone Wine Group
2020- 21 Large Winemakers’ Membership Committee
- Helen Strachan, Pernod Ricard Winemakers Pty Ltd (Chair)
- Robert Cairns, Treasury Wine Estates
- Anjanette Murfet, Accolade Wines
- Luke Edwards, Casella Family Brands
2020-21 Vignerons Membership Committee
- Ashley Keegan, The FABAL Group Pty Ltd (Chair)
- Ben Crossing, Angullong Vineyards
- Henry Crawford, Yallambee Agricultural Company Pty Ltd
- Adrian Hoffman, Independent Grower and Chair of the Wine Grape Council of SA
- Dean Taylor, Taylors Survey and Development Pty Ltd
- Tyson Lewis, Peninsula Vinecare Pty Ltd
- Ben Rose, Performance Viticulture
- Jenny Venus, Brad Case Contracting
- Sami Gilligan, The Wetlands Vineyard
