AI could provide solutions to wine industry challenges

A new report has highlighted how grapegrowers could use AI to adapt to the challenges presented by climate change, such as increased temperatures and low rainfall, and pointed to how wine drinking habits could be disrupted in the future.

Report author and director of Swinburne’s Centre for Design Innovation, Professor Jeni Paay, noted that although wine has been an important part of people’s lives for over 8,000 years, it could be at risk if action is not taken.

“Emerging technologies need to go from Silicon Valley to Barossa Valley if the wine industry is going to survive climate change, consumer behaviour shifts and other global challenges,” said Paay.

“When it comes to supporting the longevity and economic survival of wine, we are making it our business to understand how emerging technologies such as virtual and augmented reality, robots, drones and AI can make a difference.”

“Designing environmental, monetary and cultural changes that positively impact wine consumers and connoisseurs is key to not only preserving the industry but enhancing it.”

The report identifies a number of AI tactics as having potential, such as smart environmental sensors and weather interpretation systems to support growers’ decision making and crop maintenance.

Professor Paay said AI also has the capacity to influence winemaking and transform the experience of enjoying wine. Her report recommends embracing technology such as smartphone apps, QR codes and augmented reality to help enhance the wine drinking experience for consumers.

“Drinking wine has already changed a lot in the past decade, with social media and popular apps like Vinomofo enhancing the social experience of sharing a bottle of your favourite drop. But the near future could look very different, with limited stock and rising prices impacting your ability to enjoy a delicious glass.”

