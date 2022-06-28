Wine Health & Safety Excellence Awards announced

Image courtesy SAWIA

The South Australian Wine Industry Association (SAWIA) has announced entries are open for the inaugural Work Health and Safety Excellence Awards for the South Australian wine industry. Winners will be announced at SAWIA’s Annual Members’ Lunch 22 September 2022.

The awards aim to recognise South Australian wine businesses that go above and beyond the basics of WHS by demonstrating substantial improvements and commitment to worker safety.

The awards also recognise the critical role of workers in health and safety, by a separate category for a Safety Champion, awarded to a current employee of a SAWIA member who is a role model to other employees in relation to WHS.

“The South Australian wine industry has demonstrated a high focus on work health and safety for many years,” said SAWIA WHS Committee Chair Nathan Parbs, who is the Safety & Return to Work Coordinator at Yalumba Family Winemakers.

“The wine industry is no different to any other industry that without appropriate controls measures, suitable equipment and effective ways of working, people would be exposed to unnecessary risk. Businesses and individuals who manage these risks effectively and strive to achieve a positive workplace safety culture should be celebrated.”

“Through recognising WHS excellence, SAWIA aims to promote and improve WHS performance across the wine industry.”

The following three categories have been announced:

Small to Medium wine business (Sponsored by Bunnings Trade) Large wine business (Sponsorship to be confirmed) Safety Champion (Sponsored by Tarac Technologies)

Entry is open to SAWIA members and there is no cost to enter. Download, complete and submit an entry form, available from the SAWIA website here.

Entries close on 5 August 2022. Click here to enter.

