Margaret River Wine Association releases 2023 sustainability report

Cape Mentelle. Image courtesy Margaret River Wine Association

The Margaret River Wine Association released its sustainability report for 2023 yesterday, detailing the region’s progress towards its environmental goals. The association said it aims to achieve 100% of members compliant to the national Sustainable Winegrowing Australia program (and 50% certified) by December 2025.

Sustainable Winegrowing Australia is Australia’s national program for grapegrowers and winemakers to demonstrate and continuously improve their sustainable practices in the vineyard and winery through the environmental, social and economic aspects of their businesses. The voluntary program takes a holistic approach to managing, supporting, and promoting sustainability and is modelled on global best practices and aligned to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, with progress towards these monitored annually.

The report showed that 64% of vineyards and 57% of wineries in Margaret River have taken action to plan, monitor and reduce water use, and 66% of vineyard members have a documented biodiversity management program which includes strategies and practices to protect and improve existing biodiversity areas.

In the last 12 months, 26% of vineyards have participated in a regional biodiversity program, and 33% of vineyards have trialled and/or replaced agrochemicals with products or processes that have a lower environmental impact.

For 66% of winery members and 53% of vineyards, energy and fuel efficiency is a key criterion in selection and/or design of new premises, vehicles, machinery, and equipment; only those with the highest efficiency are purchased. 95% of winery members and 83% of vineyard members consider waste management in selection of inputs, packaging size, quantity, weight, the potential to reuse or recycle and the residual waste product when purchasing products.

59% of winery members are using renewable energy from the grid or onsite solar generation.

According to the report, as of 2023 the association has 26 member wineries or wine businesses, and a total of 73 vineyard members, amounting to 3,096ha of vineyard area.

The report can be viewed in full here.

