The Margaret River Wine Show celebrates its 21st birthday

Trophy Winners at the 2022 Margaret River Wine Show. Image Margaret River Wine Association

The 2022 Margaret River Wine Show was chaired by wine writer, Nick Ryan and judged by a panel from across the country and as far afield as Sweden, with Master of Wine Madeleine Stenwreth also joining after her 2020 invitation was postponed.

The Deep Woods Estate team triumphed this year taking home six trophies, including Most Successful Exhibitor, Wine of Provenance and Wine of Show.

The judging of 665 exhibits from ninety-two exhibitors took place on Wadandi Boodja, at the Margaret River HEART. 50 wines received a gold medal, for a score 95 points or above on a 100- point scale.

The awards were presented at a Gala luncheon at Credaro Family’s Esther Gardens in Yelverton as the Margaret River Wine Show celebrated its 21st birthday, and the Credaro Family celebrated 100 years since the first Fragola cuttings were planted by Cesare Credaro in 1922, which has seeded four generations of farming and winemaking in the region.

“[We are] hugely thrilled to be so successful at the 21st Margaret River Wine Show, a testimony to the whole Deep Woods team from viticulture, cellar and winemaking,” Deep Woods Estate winemaker Julian Langworthy said.

“Margaret River Cabernet Sauvignon is in a great place and we are super excited to win Wine of Show with this Single Vineyard wine.”

“This year’s wine show finds the region in the rudest of health. The twin pillars of Margaret River excellence – Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon- provided real excitement and the Wine of Show is an incredibly refined and precision etched example of contemporary Cabernet,” Chair of Judges Nick Ryan said.

“It’s truly world class. It’s especially pleasing to see a number of stunning wines emerging from the other classes as well, with some real highlights among the current vintage blends of Semillon and sauvignon blanc, the sparkling class and alternate whites.

“The Shiraz classes have once again really impressed. There are some stunning examples of the variety here, across an exciting range of styles.”

“the eight-year Langton’s naming right partnership and support of the Margaret River Wine Region is incredibly important. We are also grateful for the wonderful community in Margaret River and the hard-working team of Stewards, Volunteers and Wine Show Committee who give their time so generously to enable the Show to run so smoothly,” Margaret River Wine Association CEO, Amanda Whiteland said.

The Margaret River Wine Association presented four special awards at its annual gala lunch held yesterday.

The Lifetime Achievement Award 2022 was presented to Bruce Pearse. The Lifetime Achievement Award is an honour bestowed on a member of the local wine community who has gone above and beyond to represent, promote, strengthen and advance the Margaret River Wine region.

Pearse is someone who entered the industry at a very young age and along with his many significant achievements thus far is widely known as an all-round, salt of the earth, genuinely nice bloke. Despite starting out in the vineyard as practically a boy, close friends would maintain that he would feel too young to be receiving such an accolade today as he still has many years to give towards the pursuit of excellence in wine production.

The Viticultural and Sustainability Excellence Award presented by Cape Mentelle rewards a person’s outstanding achievement, and this year was awarded to Alex Miller, Technical Viticulturist at Voyager Estate.

“This year’s winner is someone who has gone above and beyond for their organisation and also the region in the areas of viticultural excellence and sustainability,” Cape Mentelle’s Viticulturalist Dave Moulton said.

“An ability to engage with peers and industry stakeholders has served her well throughout her career and she has been a leading example of best practice for many years. Consciously shaping change within her organisation, but also making time to assist the association at a committee level shows a commitment to the region that should be recognised.”

The Viticultural Excellence Award was created in 2007 to acknowledge that great wines start in the vineyard. In 2022 the award expanded to Viticulture & Sustainability Excellence in recognition of the importance of sustainability in viticulture.

The Margaret River Cellar Door Excellence Award was presented to Charlotte Dowden, Cellar Door and Destination Marketing Manager at Howard Park by MRBTA CEO Sharna Kearny.

This award was developed in 2018 the Wine Tourism Excellence (now Cellar Door Excellence) Award and celebrates the importance of Wine Tourism and Cellar Doors to the Margaret River Wine Region.

It also acknowledges that wine tourism experiences and ongoing wine sales are intrinsically linked. The award recognises Charlotte’s outstanding achievements in the Margaret River wine tourism, and she will receive a $2,000 education and training bursary courtesy of the Margaret River Busselton Tourism Association.

Ben Johnston, Founder/Viticulturist for DataVit Pty Ltd was the recipient of the inaugural John Tate Memorial Innovation Award presented by Miles From Nowhere. This award was presented by Olivia Tate who said; “the award personifies the legacy of her grandfather, late John Tate, and all he accomplished for the Margaret River wine industry.”

Johnston has developed an app and strategy that helps ‘ground truth’ the data that can be collected from satellites and drones as well as soil maps such as EMI and gamma radiation, providing the opportunity to be more efficient and effective in the users quest to make great wines.

Johnston will receive a $5,000 travel bursary scholarship towards travel to any wine region in the world, for the advancement of his wine knowledge and skill set, to encourage further innovative practices

2022 Margaret River Wine Show Trophies:

Trophy for Wine of Show

Deep Woods Estate Single Vineyard G2 Cabernet Sauvignon 2020

Trophy for Red Wine of Show

Deep Woods Estate Single Vineyard G2 Cabernet Sauvignon 2020

Trophy for White Wine of Show

Joseph River Estate Reserve Chardonnay 2021

Trophy for Most Successful Exhibitor

Deep Woods Estate

Trophy for Wine of Provenance

Deep Woods Estate Reserve Chardonnay 2021, 2016, 2013

International Judge’s Trophy

Evans & Tate Redbrook Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc 2020

Trophy for Best Cabernet Sauvignon

Deep Woods Estate Single Vineyard G2 Cabernet Sauvignon 2020

Trophy for Best Chardonnay

Joseph River Estate Reserve Chardonnay 2021

Trophy for Best Single Vineyard Red

Deep Woods Estate Single Vineyard G2 Cabernet Sauvignon 2020

Trophy for Best Single Vineyard White

Joseph River Estate Reserve Chardonnay 2021

Trophy for Best Cabernet Sauvignon Blend

Mandoon Estate Cabernet Merlot 2020

Trophy for Best Sauvignon Blanc

Once & Well Frankie’s Garden Margaret River Sauvignon Blanc 2022

Trophy for Best Blend of Sauvignon Blanc and Semillon

Clairault Margaret River Sauvignon Blanc Semillon 2022

Trophy for Best Other White Blend or Varietal

Frazer Woods La Cache Blanc de Blanc 2014

Trophy for Best Shiraz

Xanadu Circa 77 Shiraz 2019

Trophy for Best Rosé

Borrello Vineyards Rosé 2022

Trophy for Best Other Red Blend or Varietal

Driftwood Estate Artifacts Petit Verdot 2020

2022 Lifetime Achievement Award

Bruce Pearse

Viticulture & Sustainability Excellence Award

Alex Miller, Voyager Estate

Cellar Door Excellence Award

Charlotte Dowden, Howard Park Wines

Innovation Excellence Award

Ben Johnston, DataVit Pty Ltd

