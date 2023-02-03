ADVERTISEMENT

Wine expert joins Charles Sturt to grow industry partnerships

Charles Sturt University has appointed Mark Bourne to the Charles Sturt Faculty of Science and Health as associate director of academic and education partnerships for the wine industry.

Charles Sturt acting vice-chancellor professor Mark Evans welcomed Mr Bourne to the role.

“Mr Bourne has a 27-year history in the wine industry including grape growing, winemaking, industry strategy development and delivery, and leadership roles,” Evans said.

“He is currently Chair of the board and President of the NSW Wine Industry Association, a board director of Australian Grape and Wine and a former board member of the National Wine and Grape Industry Centre.”

Evans said the role was an innovative appointment designed to bridge industry, research, and faculty relationships.

“This is a new senior role at Charles Sturt, working with leading academic staff within the Faculty of Science and the Gulbali Institute of Agriculture, Water and Environment to maximise the value of current strategic partnerships, and to create new opportunities for engagement,” Evans said.

“Mr Bourne’s responsibilities at Charles Sturt will include leading, developing and managing educational and research projects and partnerships between Charles Sturt University and the wine and grape industries,” he said.

“This will inform educational program development while working closely with industry leaders to design and support the University in providing responsive, high-quality and industry-leading education and research solutions.”

Evans said Bourne’s foremost activity will be leading the Digital Vineyard Transformation Program as part of the University’s Global Digital Farm Initiative.

“Mr Bourne will be working with academic and research staff in planning, negotiating, and designing co-invested projects around the transformation of the existing vineyard/winery precinct into a ‘Vineyard/Winery of The Future’,” Evans said.

Bourne will be based at Charles Sturt in Wagga Wagga in the School of Agricultural, Environmental and Veterinary Sciences.

He said he was passionate about building collaborative networks, teamwork, and cooperative relationships as a vehicle for delivering sustainable improvements in competitiveness and success.

“I am delighted to join this leading regional institution in higher education and look forward to bringing innovation and creativity to strengthen our existing partnerships, along with forging new ones with industry and beyond,” Bourne said.

The Gulbali Institute of Agriculture, Water and Environment is a strategic investment by Charles Sturt University to drive integrated research to optimise farming systems, enhance freshwater ecosystems and improve environmental management, to deliver benefits across Australia and globally.

