A new era in wine innovation: Charles Sturt research initiates Vineyard of the Future

Charles Sturt’s ‘Vineyard of the Future’ program aims to create a hub for innovation and transformation of the Australian wine industry, with a focus on research and education to drive the profitability and sustainability of the wine industry into the future.

The program will allow for industry co-design and co-investment in research and education, and will be showcased at Henty Machinery Field Days in South Australia from Tuesday 19 to Thursday 21 September.

“The Vineyard of the Future program is showcasing a new era at Charles Sturt to allow for industry to co-design and co-invest in their own future through innovative education and research projects, backed by state-of-the-art facilities,” said Mark Bourne, associate director of academic and education partnerships for the wine industry at Charles Sturt.

“It will be achieved through the development and support of a new site containing world class vineyard and winery facilities.”

The facilities will feature responsive researchers, science and technologies, educators, information and training facilities, product development systems, and co-design and co-investment models for research and agtech organisations.

The program will be showcased at the Henty Machinery Field Days (HMFD) alongside technology partner XAg Australia on the Charles Sturt site. XAg Australia will showcase unmanned and automated aerial and terrestrial drones.

Bourne said the HMFD is an ideal location to showcase this program and its capabilities.

“Key events such as HMFD provide a unique opportunity for this generation of farmers, and the next, to connect with education and research organisations like Charles Sturt University on their challenges and opportunities, to continually improve agricultural production that will feed and clothe our communities,” he said.

In response to the fast-paced change and growth of the agriculture, grape and wine landscapes, Charles Sturt has initiated a new One CSU Wine Strategy. The strategy will provide an overarching framework for the university to drive the workforce of the future and provide greater impacts and outcomes from research and education.

Bourne said these Charles Sturt investments in the future of the wine industry will provide a platform for adoption of best practices, trials and demonstrations and product development in the sustainability and carbon markets.

Members of the public and industry are invited to learn more about the future of grape and wine production at Charles Sturt’s HMFD site, located at Block N, site 564-566.

