Wine conference opens with focus on global markets and a sustainable industry

Imace courtesy AWITC

After two years of COVID-related travel and operational restrictions, the Australian wine industry will come together in Adelaide today with the opening of the 18th Australian Wine Industry Technical Conference (AWITC), which also incorporates the Australian Grape & Wine Outlook Conference.

Today’s Outlook sessions continue a strong partnership that brings the business and technical sides of the grape and wine community together.

The conference is complemented by WineTech, Australia’s premier exhibition of wine technology, equipment and services, delivered in partnership with Wine Industry Suppliers Association and managed by Expertise Events.

After a Kaurna welcome to country by Michael O’Brien and a formal conference opening by Senator the Hon Murray Watt, Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, the first day of the conference will focus on global economic trends affecting the Australian wine industry, the wine sector’s license to operate, focusing on sustainability and our legitimate role in a civilised society and consumer trends of alcoholic beverages across the globe.

Key speakers include renowned global economist, Saul Eslake; Special Representative for Australian Agriculture, Su McCluskey; Chief Executive of Australian Grape & Wine, Tony Battaglene; General Manager Australian Farm Institute, Katie McRobert; Chief Executive Officer of Drinkwise, Simon Strahan; ANU Institute for Climate, Energy & Disaster Solutions, Mark Howden; Executive General Manager, Markets National Australia Bank Limited, Drew Bradford; and The Demographics Group, Bernard Salt AM.

Australian Grape & Wine Chief Executive Tony Battaglene previewed the Outlook sessions.

“We have assembled a world class group of speakers that will provide an in-depth overview of the sector and its outlook. This is a must for all those with an interest in the sector,” he said.

AWITC Chair, Dr Mark Krstic added that global economic and social trends are having an increasing influence on all aspects of our industry.

“Today’s Outlook sessions provide an outstanding opportunity to delve deeply into many factors that will help shape our industry’s future. In addition, to complement these sessions the AWITC for the first time includes eight business-focused workshops on Tuesday morning, 28 June to help continue these important conversations,” he said.

The conference continues until Wednesday 29 June, with further key themes including:

Wine quality and innovation: where to next?

Vineyard health and biodiversity

Solving problems with technology

A focus on carbon and water

Looking to the future

