Wine businesses: review your liquor licence

New liquor licensing laws came into operation on 18 November 2019, resulting in a range of changes for licensed premises including cellar doors, including new licence categories and a different fee structure.

The South Australian Wine Industry Association (SAWIA) is encouraging wine business owners to review their licenses immediately to ensure costs are minimised and new regulations are adhered to.

“Most wine industry businesses will have their existing licence moved to the new Liquor Production and Sales Licence,” said SAWIA chief executive Brian Smedley.

“Businesses with a different licence, or multiple licenses, should review current activity immediately to ensure that current licenses are appropriate to the needs of the business to ensure costs are minimised.

“It’s important to note that licence holders may now be fined (by expiation) if a liquor licence risk assessment and management plan has not been completed, the management plan has not been reviewed at least every two years, or if employees do not receive adequate training.”