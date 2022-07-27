ADVERTISEMENT

SA wine businesses requested to respond to annual wine survey

Bentleys SA and the South Australian Wine Industry Association (SAWIA) have called on the state’s wine operators to complete the 6th annual SA Wine Industry Survey. The survey is now open for three weeks, closing on Monday 8 August, to collect the opinions and experiences of wine industry operators in South Australia.

The survey is an important barometer for the industry, providing insights used to assist the industry with programs, initiatives, and government lobbying.

The survey will:

• Provide a clear snapshot of the status of the wine industry,

• Identify emerging trends in the wine industry, and

• Gather useful business insights to help inform development.

Off the back off a huge 2021 Vintage, difficult trading conditions and export challenges, the industry is again facing trying times.

The 2022 survey will help business and policymakers understand industry sentiment, provide insights and key findings from across South Australia plus identify areas of opportunity and assistance. Key themes for investigation include: oversupply, ESG, inflation, environmental impacts, labour challenges and innovation.

Wine businesses of South Australia are encouraged to participate and contribute to the shared knowledge and ongoing development of the industry.

The 2022 South Australian Wine Industry Snapshot report will be published in October.

To complete the survey, click here.

For more information about the survey, click here.