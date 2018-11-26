Wine Australia protects export reputation

Wine Australia has cancelled the export licence held by Mayfield Family Wines Pty Ltd.

Wine Australia’s investigations found that Mayfield Family Wines did not keep proper records and sold wine to another party, incorrectly claiming it to be from the Barossa Valley region. That wine was subsequently exported to Europe by another party.

The licence cancellation reflects Wine Australia’s commitment to ensuring that consumers worldwide can be confident that wine label claims in relation to vintage, variety and region are correct.

There are no concerns about health or safety, but regional claims strongly influence purchasing decisions and it is important that consumers can be confident that label claims reflect what’s in the bottle.

Wine Australia is not able to comment further as this matter is subject to an ongoing investigation.

Mayfield Family Wines may make an application to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal for review of this decision in accordance with the Administrative Appeals Tribunal Act 1995. The prescribed time for making an application under the Act is 28 days.