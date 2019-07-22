Wine Australia invites feedback in first comprehensive stakeholder survey

Wine Australia’s first comprehensive stakeholder survey has been launched to more than 8000 people in the Australian grape and wine community.

Andreas Clark, Wine Australia CEO, encouraged everyone who has been emailed the survey link this week to have their say on how their levies are spent on research, development and extension, market insights, marketing and regulation.

“Wine Australia is here to serve the Australian grape and wine community and we’d like to hear what people’s priorities are, what people value and what we could do better,” Clark said.

“The survey gives grape and wine businesses, exporters, research providers, suppliers and national, state and regional associations the opportunity to have their say and provide feedback.

“We estimate that it will take about 15 minutes to complete the survey and we trust that people will believe that’s time well spent, considering the breadth of our activities,” Clark said.

The survey builds on and replaces two annual surveys about performance in exports and market insights.

Everyone is encouraged to complete the survey by 31 July 2019.

The survey is being conducted by market researchers Intuitive Solutions, who will analyse the results and provide a comprehensive report on stakeholders’ views. The data provided to Wine Australia will be de-identified to maintain people’s confidentiality.

The survey has been sent to all wine exporters and all Australian-based subscribers to Wine Australia newsletters, except Wine Australia Board Directors and staff.

Anyone who hasn’t received the survey link and wishes to participate can email Wine Australia at communications@wineaustralia.com