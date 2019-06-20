Wine and grape producers invited to join inaugural entrepreneurship development program

Have you thought of a brilliant solution to a problem in the vineyard or winery and want to know how to commercialise it? Are you looking for a commercial partner to take your technical development to market? Have you identified a problem in your business and you need to find someone to help fix it?

The grape and wine sector is on the cusp of a new generation of technical developments and an upcoming free, half-day workshop will explore technology trends and how grapegrowers and winemakers can commercialise Ag+Food Tech ideas.

On Wednesday 26 June, Farmers2Founders – with support from Wine Australia – will host the workshop at the Waite Campus for people interested in technology and innovation across the grape and wine production and value chain. The workshop is part of an Australian first program delivered by Farmers2Founders that aims to provide producers with the tools to solve real sector problems, as well as an understanding of how to take technology-based business ideas to market.

Farmers2Founders was co-founded by thought leaders and innovation specialists Ms Sarah Nolet (AgThentic) and Dr Christine Pitt (Food Futures Company), who saw a gap between the agriculture and tech communities and knew a unique project was needed to solve the problem.

Dr Pitt explains, “Our aim is to elevate the role of producers to solve real problems. Producers have hard-won expertise, insights, context, and networks. We must unlock this potential and enable producers to catalyse more high value agrifood innovations”.

“Agriculture is predicted to become Australia’s next $100 billion industry by 2030 and we want to ensure producers play a key role. Our program aims to help producers build entrepreneurial and technological skills via tools, resources, coaching and support so they can participate directly in bringing new agtech, foodtech, and food ventures to market with a platform primed for global exposure”, says Dr. Pitt.

Local grapegrower Oli Madgett developed the app Platfarm after experiencing the frustration of not being able to use GPS technology to show contactors where to start and stop mulching on his vineyard. Madgett knows firsthand the benefits of an entrepreneur program, after attending food and agtech accelerator program SproutX. Madgett says programs like Farmers2Founders are vital for producers to get their boot in the technological door.

“Many of the best AgTech start-ups in Australia are coming directly from farmers overcoming the real-world challenges and issues that we know we face. We know that there are loads of great insights and ideas in producers’ heads, that are looking for a way to become a reality. The program is a much needed, practical route forwards for the wine sector”, says Mr Madgett.

The workshop on 26 June 2019, will be held at Beltana Café (formerly Lirra Lirra) at the Waite Campus at Urrbrae. Please register online.

Following the workshop, an optional ‘Meet the Maker’ networking session will be held over drinks, with a talk by a local winemaker who is applying innovative technological solutions to their business. Sector experts will also be on hand to chat about their own agri-food technologies.

Producers who have attended the workshop can apply for the Farmers2Founders innovation streams in agtech, foodtech, and food innovation.

Farmers2Founders is proudly supported by AgriFutures Australia, Australian Wool Innovation, Grains Research and Development Corporation, Meat & Livestock Australia and Wine Australia.

Free Innovation and Ideation workshop

Date: 26 June 2019

Time: 10am–3pm (workshop)

3pm–5 pm (Meet the Maker)

Location: Beltana Café (formerly Lirra Lirra)

McLeod House

Waite Road

Urrbrae

Register: https://www.farmers2founders.com/events-1/innovation-and-ideation-workshop-free-event-4