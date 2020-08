Why online wine tastings are here to stay, even after the pandemic is over

After the coronavirus lockdown put a stop to in-person wine tastings and visits to wineries, the industry had to get creative. Enter virtual wine tastings. From Manchester in the UK to California in the United States, people are now logging on to take a sip together, and judging by the popularity and surprising ease of this approach, it’s not going to disappear when the pandemic ends.