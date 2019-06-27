Water support for Clare wineries

The South Australian Government will explore whether expanding the Northern Adelaide Irrigation Scheme to the Clare Valley could meet the growing water needs of the region’s winegrape growers, Paula Thompson has reported for The Adelaide Advertiser.

Close to $60,000 has been committed towards a feasibility study to explore opportunities to provide a more reliable and secure water supply. In the 2018-19 vintage, yields were estimated to be down 30 per cent to 40% in Clare, due to a lack of rain and heat stress.

Primary Industries Minister Tim Whetstone said the Clare Valley wine community needs greater water security. “By undertaking this feasibility study, there may be an opportunity to address some of the challenges winegrape growers in the Clare Valley and surrounds are facing when it comes to irrigation”, he said. “This project is part of a broader investigation of viable water infrastructure solutions to meet industry growth opportunities”

Clare Valley Wine & Grape Association independent chairman Stuart McNab confirmed long-term water security has been a priority in the region for many years, and therefore the association was welcoming the announcement of the feasibility study; “A sustainable and secure supply of water is crucial for the continued economic growth of the Clare Valley”

The feasibility study is being supported by $58,500 from the $1.8 million South Australian Wine Industry Development Scheme.

Source: The Adelaide Advertiser, Paula Thompson